Pakistan’s Textile Export Potential: US $3-4 billion possible with right policies

A delegation of the Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) led by Chairman Mr. Fawad Anwar, Mr. Asif Tata (Chairman, Naveena Group) and CEO Mr. Muhammad H. Shafqaat met with the Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

The meeting focused on tariff and tax rationalization, energy pricing, green investments, and other policy interventions needed for competitiveness, sustainability and growth of the textiles and apparel sector. The Chairman Anwar emphasized that the industry could immediately contribute US$ 3-4 billion in annual exports, in line with the Vision and Policies of the Federal Government, if an enabling environment is provided.

During the meeting, the Commerce Minister assured the delegation of the government’s commitment to supporting the export sectors in the upcoming Federal Budget. “We are working towards regional tariff parity,” Jam Kamal stated, adding that a committee led by the Finance Minister has been constituted to develop a sustainable framework for tariff rationalization. He noted, “We must strike a balance—reductions will come with time; however, the Government is committed to supporting industrial growth.”

Specific matters such as the regionally competitive energy tariffs, effective utilization of the Export Development Fund, and the immediate clearance of claims under Government Support Schemes were discussed.

The PTC also recommended the introduction of Green Credit Schemes to help the sector meet international sustainability requirements and scale up the efforts towards industrial decarbonization.

The minister acknowledged the critical role of policy consistency and emphasized that supporting export industry growth is key to delivering premium quality and affordable products to international buyers and stimulating broader socio-economic growth and development.

The delegation highlighted that much of the industry is already shifting to alternative renewable energy sources such as solar, biomass and wind, and the government support remains vital to maintain momentum. Commerce Minister Jam Kamal reiterated the government’s resolve to align economic policy with the needs of exporters and underscored the urgency of reforms. “Let the formal industry grow, invest and spur industrial growth. That’s how the economy thrives.”

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to continued dialogue and collaboration to ensure that budgetary measures reflect the priorities of Pakistan’s textiles and apparel sector—one of the nation’s most vital economic engines.