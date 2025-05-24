NAB recovers over Rs 88bn in first quarter of 2025

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) successfully recovered and disbursed over Rs. 88 billion in the first quarter of 2025 (January-March), comprising direct recoveries of Rs. 2.085 billion and indirect recoveries totaling Rs. 86 billion.

According to NAB, recoveries in the first quarter of 2025 have raised NAB’s total recoveries since inception to Rs 6.236 trillion, with 62.92% (Rs 3.92 trillion) recovered in the past 18 months. The NAB successfully recovered public and private lands that were illegally transferred or occupied, returning the assets to the rightful owners. These amounts were recovered from individuals and entities through plea bargains, voluntary returns, and settlements.

It said the bureau remains committed to its accountability drive, focusing on financial integrity and the retrieval of misappropriated funds. The NAB spokesman provided details on indirect recoveries, stating that NAB Balochistan retrieved state land measuring 340 acres of Chiltan Park and 250 acres belonging to the Forest Department, valued at Rs. 6.45 billion. Additionally, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured Rs. 0.56 billion in a case involving officers and officials of the University of Swabi.

Similarly, the Revenue and Forest departments reported that NAB Lahore recovered Rs. 70.87 billion in three major cases, including the Employees Cooperative Housing Society, State Life Insurance Employees Cooperative Housing Society, and Sarwar Omega Villas.

NAB Multan recovered Rs. 0.013 billion in the GFS 7 Wonders Housing Scheme, while NAB Sukkur recovered 610 acres of NHA land valued at Rs. 8.53 billion. Regarding the disbursement of direct recoveries, NAB transferred Rs. 9.72 million to the Federal Government, Rs. 10.80 million to Provincial Governments, and Rs. 73.51 million to various departments and financial institutions.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) directly disbursed Rs. 1.99 billion to 19,105 victims of various scams. This includes Rs. 72.04 million to 4,778 affectees of the National House Building and Road Development Corporation by NAB Rawalpindi, Rs. 1.17 billion to 11,855 affectees of the Eden Housing case by NAB Lahore, Rs. 405.08 million to 989 affectees of the SHG & Others case by NAB Lahore, and Rs. 111.08 million to 496 affectees of the Arain City case (by NAB Rawalpindi).

Additionally, Rs. 109.15 million was distributed to 452 affectees of the Toyota Motors Gujranwala case (by NAB Lahore), Rs. 23.56 million to 246 affectees of the Gulshan-e-Rehman case (by NAB Rawalpindi), Rs. 12.07 million to 99 affectees of the THG case (by NAB Lahore), Rs. 47.31 million to 60 affectees of the Gilani Housing Corporation case (by NAB Rawalpindi), Rs. 3.63 million to 78 affectees of the Ahmed City Housing Scheme case (by NAB Lahore, and Rs. 38.59 million to 52 affectees of various other scams. This substantial disbursement highlights NAB’s commitment not only to holding offenders accountable but also to ensuring swift restitution for the victims of financial fraud. NAB remains resolute in its mission to recover looted public funds and advance its vision of a corruption-free Pakistan.