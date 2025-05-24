Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs354,100 after it lost Rs31,00 during the day. Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs303,583 after increasing by Rs26,58, according to the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs349,400 after it gained Rs6,600 during the day. The international rate of gold also jumped on Thursday. The rate was at $3,291 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $19, as per APGJSA.