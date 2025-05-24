Ministry to devise unified National Fisheries Policy

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs is trying its best to introduce a comprehensive National Fisheries Policy in consultation with all stakeholders to bolster Pakistan’s fisheries sector to enhance its contribution to the country’s economy and boost seafood export revenues.

Talking to APP on Saturday, the Ministry’s official told that apart from a broader nationwide consultation process, the workshops had been conducted in Karachi and Lahore respectivley and a final consultative workshop is planned for June in Islamabad, as per the directive of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.

He said that the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy initiative marked a vital step toward building a sustainable, inclusive, and economically viable fisheries sector in the country.