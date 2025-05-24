Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash title

Pakistan’s top seed Ashab Irfan continued his impressive run on the international circuit, capturing the South Australian Open Squash Championship title with a straight-games victory over Malaysia’s Duncan Lee in the final on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Pakistani squash player showcased skill and composure, defeating Lee 11-8, 12-10, 11-9 in a closely contested final. Irfan did not drop a single game throughout the tournament, underlining his dominance and consistency. This title adds to Irfan’s growing international profile, and marks another milestone for Pakistan in its efforts to regain prominence in the sport. Speaking after the match, Irfan expressed gratitude for the support from fans and vowed to continue working hard. “Winning this title means a lot, and I’m proud to represent Pakistan at this level,” he said. The South Australian Open is part of the PSA Satellite Tour and provides a crucial platform for emerging talent to gain global exposure and ranking points.