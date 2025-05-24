Pak teams to feature in ATF South Asia Team Competition

Pakistani teams have departed for Colombo, Sri Lanka, to participate in the ATF 12 & Under Team Competition – South Asia, scheduled to be held from May 26 to 30. The event was initially set to be held in Islamabad but was relocated to Colombo due to the Pakistan-India conflict, said a press release issued here Saturday. Boys Team include Muhammad Shayan Afridi, Rashid Ali Bachani, M. Ibraheem Hussain Gill, Muhammad Nameer Shamsi (Captain). Girls Team comprises Khadija Khalil, Shahnoor Umer, Anaya Khan, Noor Malik (Captain). PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi extended his best wishes saying, this is a great opportunity for our young players to gain international exposure and demonstrate their skills. I wish them the very best, play hard, and make Pakistan proud. Secretary-General PTF Col. (R) Zia-ud-din Tufail (R) also conveyed his best wishes, expressing confidence in the teams’ talent and spirit.