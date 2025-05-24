Kendrick Lamar breaks historic Billboard record

Kendrick Lamar has once again made music history, as his hit single Not Like Us becomes the first rap song ever to remain on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 53 consecutive weeks.

Currently sitting at number 23, Kendrick Lamar’s track has maintained an extraordinary presence, holding strong across nine different US Billboard charts thanks to enduring success on streaming platforms and consistent radio play. The achievement sets a new personal best for Kendrick Lamar, whose previous longest-charting single was Love, which lasted 40 weeks on the Hot 100. That impressive milestone has now been eclipsed by Not Like Us, a song that has resonated with fans for over a year. Beyond the charts, the song’s impact was also recognised at the Grammy Awards, where it won both Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Kendrick Lamar.

This isn’t Lamar’s only triumph this year. His collaboration with SZA, Luther, has held the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for an impressive 13 weeks.

That feat places it among only 14 songs in chart history to achieve such a run. Kendrick Lamar’s ability to blend commercial appeal with critical acclaim is unrivalled in the rap genre. Lamar’s success has also translated to the live stage. His Grand National Tour, co-headlined with SZA, kicked off in Minneapolis in April, drawing nearly 50,000 fans.

With average ticket prices hovering around $193, the event generated more than $9 million, setting a new record for single-night rap show earnings.

The Kendrick Lamar tour is set to continue through major US cities including Chicago, Detroit, and Washington, DC, before crossing into Europe this July.

Stops will include Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Sweden, followed by a headline appearance at Australia’s Split Milk festival in December.

Despite the passage of time, Not Like Us shows no sign of slowing down. With sales remaining strong, streaming numbers climbing, and radio airplay unwavering, Kendrick Lamar continues to prove why he stands at the pinnacle of modern hip-hop.