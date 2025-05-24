New horror-thriller film ‘Deemak’ releasing on Eidul Adha

Geo Films is all set to bring a chilling new experience to cinema lovers this Eid ul Adha with its latest horror-thriller film, Deemak.

The film is based on themes of fear, the supernatural, and the unseen world of jinns. Deemak features a star-studded cast including Samina Peerzada, Javed Sheikh, Faisal Qureshi, Sonya Hussyn, and several other renowned actors. Written by Ayesha Muzaffar and directed by Rafi Rashdi, the film will be released across cinemas nationwide under the banner of Mandviwalla Entertainment. Deemak promises to be a unique cinematic experience – blending horror, suspense, and emotional family drama in a way that aims to captivate and thrill audiences alike. Geo Films has previously produced several hit and critically acclaimed movies such as Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Teefa in Trouble, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Donkey King, and The Glassworker.