Miley reflects on 2013 VMA performance

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her twerking performance at 2013 Video Music Awards, VMA. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Flowerssinger candidly discussed how Kimmel’s show play major role in her performance. “Let me tell you, I am so happy to see you in my new era,” she said. “This new era is very sophisticated and I have to tell you, your show allowed me to create the VMAs in 2013.” Recalling when she performed an outdoor show at Kimmel’s show in June 2013, Cyrus continued, “I came here first and I kind of used the show as a trial run.” “You know, where I dance as a teddy bear like half naked, and everyone thought I was crazy. But to see if it was going to work, I did it here first,” the songstress added. “Not only was culture changed, but my life and career were changed forever,” Before concluding, she shared, “It inspired me to use my platform for something much bigger. If the world is going to focus on me and what I am doing, then what I am doing should be impactful and it should be great.” For those unversed, Miley Cyrus faced criticism for her performance at 2013 VMA for raunchy and twerking moves.