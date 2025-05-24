First Pakistani to conquer everest’s northern route — Saad Munawar

Saad Munawar has made history by becoming the first Pakistani to summit Mount Everest from its northern face, a route that begins in Tibet and is less commonly taken due to Chinese restrictions. This makes his feat particularly notable as Chinese authorities only resumed permits for the north side earlier this year. His team, Imagine Nepal, confirmed the successful ascent, noting that Munawar has safely reached Camp 3 and will continue descending.

This accomplishment adds to a series of recent achievements by Pakistani climbers. Earlier this month, Sajid Ali Sadpara summited Dhaulagiri without oxygen or support, and Sirbaz Khan climbed Kangchenjunga, the third highest peak, also without supplemental oxygen. These climbs reflect Pakistan’s growing presence in global mountaineering.

Saad Munawar’s climbing background includes ascents of prominent peaks such as Aconcagua, Elbrus, Kilimanjaro, and Lobuche. The Alpine Club of Pakistan praised Munawar not just for his physical feat but also for his role as a mountaineering author and leader inspiring young adventurers in Pakistan.

The expedition included climbers from around the world, including women who climbed with purpose and advocacy. Among them were Dr. Simone Molter from Germany, Angela Yeung from South Africa—who raised awareness for gender-based violence—and Chhiri Aangjum Sherpa from Nepal, who completed her fourth continental summit.

This achievement not only elevates Saad Munawar’s status among the world’s elite climbers but also symbolizes Pakistan’s resilience and rising recognition in the field of adventure sports. His journey underscores that with determination and purpose, even the world’s highest peaks can be conquered.