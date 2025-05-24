Sindh launches massive anti-polio drive to vaccinate over 10 million children

The Sindh government has announced the launch of a five-day anti-polio vaccination campaign starting on May 26, 2025, aiming to immunize over 10.6 million children under the age of five across all 30 districts of the province. This large-scale drive will involve more than 80,000 trained polio workers who will visit homes door-to-door, with support from over 25,000 law enforcement personnel to ensure maximum coverage and to reach even the most remote and hard-to-access areas. Alongside the polio vaccine, children between 6 and 59 months will also receive Vitamin A supplements to help strengthen their immune systems.

This campaign is the third major polio drive this year, following two previous rounds held in February and April. The urgency of the vaccination push comes amid rising polio cases in Pakistan, with two new infections reported recently in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts, bringing the total to 10 cases so far in 2025. Sindh alone has reported four cases this year, highlighting the continued presence of the virus in the environment and the critical need for sustained immunization efforts to prevent further spread.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasized the importance of accountability and collective action to tackle the resurgence of polio. The province remains committed to interrupting virus transmission and protecting children from the lifelong consequences of this preventable disease. The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Sindh reiterated that polio anywhere is a threat everywhere and that this campaign represents a vital step toward eradicating the disease from Pakistan, one of the last two polio-endemic countries in the world.

The campaign will be conducted in 1,292 union councils, with close cooperation between district administrations, healthcare workers, and community partners. Public engagement is a key focus, with appeals to parents, teachers, religious leaders, and media outlets to support the vaccination effort. Citizens are encouraged to report any missed children or vaccine-related questions through a dedicated helpline and WhatsApp service to ensure no child is left unimmunized.

Simultaneously, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also launching its own five-day anti-polio drive targeting approximately 7.3 million children. The campaign was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah at a ceremony held at Services Hospital, with participation from health officials, UNICEF, WHO, and other partners. These coordinated efforts across provinces underline Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to eliminating polio and protecting future generations from this crippling disease.