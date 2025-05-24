Trump says U.S. military’s job is to eliminate every threat, not promote diversity

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a powerful campaign-style speech at the prestigious West Point Military Academy. He criticized current diversity and inclusion policies in the military and emphasized that the army’s job is to defeat enemies and eliminate threats to America — no matter where they come from.

Wearing his signature “Make America Great Again” cap, Trump addressed thousands of cadets, their families, and supporters. He claimed credit for strengthening the military during his term and urged the crowd to reject political correctness in the armed forces. He stated that the army should not host drag shows or spread foreign cultures but focus strictly on protecting the nation.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has rolled back several inclusion and equity policies implemented by Joe Biden. He declared that the military would no longer engage in what he called “divisive and insulting political training.” Trump also stressed that under his leadership, no one in uniform would be forced to follow critical race theory or transgender policies.

West Point, known for training America’s future military leaders, traditionally upholds political neutrality and a commitment to defend the Constitution. However, Trump’s fiery speech pushed partisan themes. He repeated his familiar criticisms of NATO allies for not spending enough on defense and accused global trade partners of cheating the U.S.

Looking ahead, Trump is expected to preside over the U.S. military’s 250th anniversary on June 14, which also happens to be his birthday. A large military parade will take place in Washington, D.C. Trump said the parade would honor American strength and serve as a reminder that the U.S. will no longer be “taken advantage of.”