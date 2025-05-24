Bangladesh cancels $21M defence deal with India amid trade disputes

Bangladesh has cancelled a $21 million defence contract with India’s state-owned shipbuilder, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE). The contract was for an advanced ocean-going tug for the Bangladesh Navy. GRSE confirmed the cancellation after talks with the Bangladesh government. The cancellation marks a setback in defence cooperation between the two countries.

The deal was awarded in July 2024 and was seen as a key part of India-Bangladesh military ties. Bangladesh did not give an official reason for ending the contract. However, analysts link it to recent Indian trade restrictions on Bangladeshi goods. India recently tightened controls on garment and food exports from Bangladesh, causing worries in Dhaka.

Trade relations between India and Bangladesh have worsened since August 2024, after the change in Bangladesh’s government. India has blocked imports of Bangladeshi goods at several northeastern land ports and ended a transit facility used by Bangladesh for exports. Bangladesh responded by stopping yarn imports from India. These moves have hurt the garment industry and trade between the two neighbors.

GRSE said the cancelled order is small compared to its overall business and will have little financial impact. The company has delivered over 100 warships to Indian and friendly navies. GRSE was also chosen recently for a major Indian Navy corvette project. Despite the setback with Bangladesh, GRSE’s business outlook remains strong.

The growing tensions highlight a shift in India-Bangladesh relations, with trade and political differences rising. Bangladesh’s interim government has also banned the Awami League party under security laws. Observers worry these disputes may affect regional cooperation and stability in South Asia going forward.