India sees earliest monsoon in 16 years, starts 8 days ahead of schedule

India’s 2025 monsoon season kicked off earlier than expected, marking its earliest onset since 2009. Rainfall began in Kerala on May 24, eight days ahead of the usual June 1 start. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed this rare early arrival, which has already spread into nearby states. The last time the monsoon arrived this early was on May 23, 2009.

The monsoon is not just a weather pattern—it is the lifeline of India’s agriculture-based economy. It contributes around 70% of the country’s annual rainfall, helping irrigate vast crop lands and recharge groundwater reserves. Nearly 50% of India’s farmland has no irrigation and depends entirely on monsoon rains for essential crops like rice, maize, cotton, soybeans, and sugarcane.

Normally, the rain front begins from Kerala and reaches most parts of India by mid-July. But this year, rains have already reached parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and even Mizoram in the northeast. IMD predicts that within 2 to 3 days, it will cover Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and the remaining southern and northeastern regions.

Experts believe this early and active monsoon could boost crop yields. Ashwini Bansod, VP of Commodity Research at Phillip Capital India, stated that early rains mean higher soil moisture and timely sowing, especially for southern and central India. This can lead to better harvests and higher farm income, aiding the rural economy.

Last year, the monsoon reached Kerala on May 30, and 2024 saw one of the wettest summers since 2020. For 2025, the IMD has again forecast above-average rainfall, raising hopes for stronger agricultural output, lower food inflation, and improved economic stability in the coming months.