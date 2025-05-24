Severe windstorm disrupts Lahore: Roads blocked, sign boards and trees uprooted

A fierce windstorm swept through Lahore, causing significant damage and disruption across the city. Trees, electric poles, and signboards fell in several busy locations, creating hazards for residents and motorists. At Shano Baba Chowk, a large electric pole collapsed, disrupting power supply and causing traffic snarls in the area. The storm’s sudden strength took many by surprise.

In Gulberg Main Boulevard near Siddiq Trade Center, a tall date palm tree was uprooted and fell on the road. Near Board Wala Chowk, close to Garhi Shahu, another tree crashed down blocking the road. At Doctors Hospital on Thokar Canal Road, a massive tree fell, completely blocking traffic for hours. These fallen trees caused major traffic jams and slowed emergency services.

The storm also damaged a huge signboard on Canal Road near Campus Bridge, creating further obstruction. Near Munir Chowk in Bagh Ali Cantt, a large tree fell onto the road, adding to the city’s woes. Multiple streets across Lahore experienced similar incidents, making travel dangerous and difficult for commuters.

Due to the severe weather, highway authorities shut down several key motorways to protect travelers. Motorway M2 was closed from Thokar to Kot Momin, and M3 was shut from Faizpur to Darkhana. The Lahore-Sialkot Motorway was also closed because of the storm’s intensity. Officials have warned citizens to avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.

In response, local authorities and emergency teams are working hard to clear roads and restore normalcy. Power companies are fixing fallen poles to resume electricity supply. Residents are urged to stay indoors and remain cautious during this weather event. This storm highlights the importance of preparedness and vigilance during extreme weather conditions.