From mysore Pak to mysore Shree: Indian sweets shed ‘Pak’ in political move

Several Indian sweet shops in Jaipur have changed the names of popular desserts to remove the word “Pak.” The move comes after rising tensions between India and Pakistan following recent cross-border clashes. Desserts like Mysore Pak and Moti Pak are now being sold as Mysore Shree and Moti Shree. Shopkeepers say the name change reflects national pride, not hatred. However, many people are calling it unnecessary and politically motivated.

The word “Pak” in Indian sweets comes from the Sanskrit language. It refers to a stage in sweet-making that involves sugar syrup. It has nothing to do with Pakistan. Still, after a deadly attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir and a strong reaction from India, national feelings are running high. Some believe changing food names is a symbolic way to show unity. But others think it is a step too far.

Food experts and historians have criticized the trend. They say it’s wrong to mix food with politics. Many people on social media have also made fun of the move. Jokes about renaming pakoras and pakwan have gone viral. Memes even suggest changing Bollywood movie names like Pakeezah to Shriza. Despite the criticism, some shops report that more customers are now curious about the renamed sweets.

This is not the first time food names have become targets during political disputes. In Hyderabad, BJP supporters recently attacked Karachi Bakery, demanding the removal of the word “Karachi.” The bakery is famous for its sweets but faced pressure for having a Pakistani city in its name. Such incidents show how deeply politics can affect culture, even something as simple as dessert.

Even though a ceasefire between the two countries was announced recently, tensions remain high. The conflict has moved from the battlefield to public spaces, shops, and now even dinner tables. While changing dessert names may seem small, it shows how deeply the current situation has affected everyday life. Experts say it is important to protect cultural traditions, even during political unrest.