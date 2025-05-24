Climate knows no borders: Musadik malik stresses urgency of global cooperation

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to principled diplomacy and peaceful conflict resolution during a panel session titled “Dialogue, Not Discord: Conflict Resolution, Diplomacy, and the Rule of Law in U.S.–Pakistan Relations” at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) in Islamabad on Saturday.

The panel brought together diplomats, policy experts, and senior officials to discuss regional and international stability. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Malik stressed that diplomacy must be rooted in empathy and mutual respect, not domination. He said sustainable peace depends on meaningful dialogue and a genuine intent to resolve conflicts.

Commenting on recent tensions with India, Dr. Malik asserted that Pakistan has consistently faced unilateral aggression. He referenced India’s missile strikes that targeted civilian areas and critical water infrastructure, resulting in the loss of innocent lives. Despite having the right to respond in kind, Dr. Malik said Pakistan exercised restraint by limiting its response to military targets, demonstrating maturity and responsibility.

Dr. Malik criticized what he called the “Israeli doctrine of offensive defense” and warned that such strategic aggression, masked as self-defense, is becoming more common globally. He said these hegemonic approaches risk undermining international norms and creating a more unstable world. On Pakistan’s nuclear posture, he reaffirmed that the country remains confident in its conventional capabilities and committed to avoiding unnecessary escalation.

The minister reiterated that Pakistan’s top priority is peace. He called for conflict resolution through adherence to international law, dialogue, and respect for sovereignty. Dr. Malik warned that ignoring these principles could erode the current global order and push the world toward chaos and lawlessness.

He also shifted the conversation to climate change, highlighting it as a shared global threat. Dr. Malik stated that environmental crises, such as rising temperatures and melting glaciers, transcend borders and require collective international action. He urged global leaders to build a renewed consensus around both political and environmental responsibility, arguing that survival, peace, and long-term stability depend on honoring shared commitments.

The event concluded with a strong reaffirmation of Pakistan’s role as a responsible global actor, advocating for peace, climate action, and rule-based international cooperation.