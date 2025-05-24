President hails Naila Kiani’s record-breaking climb of third highest peak

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday congratulated renowned Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani for becoming the first Pakistani woman to summit Kangchenjunga, the world’s third-highest mountain standing at 8,586 meters. The president’s message of praise came through a statement issued by the President Secretariat Press Wing, where he lauded her courage, determination, and commitment to excellence.

President Zardari said Naila’s remarkable achievement brought international recognition to Pakistan and was a proud moment for the entire nation. He noted that her accomplishment would serve as a source of inspiration for young Pakistani women, especially those aspiring to break barriers in sports and adventure activities traditionally dominated by men.

He emphasized that Pakistani women had consistently proven their talent in various sectors including science, education, sports, and now mountaineering. “It is encouraging to witness women making their mark in extreme and challenging fields,” he said, underlining that such achievements are a testament to the growing strength and visibility of women in society.

Naila Kiani, a mother of two and a trained aerospace engineer, has already summited multiple peaks over 8,000 meters and is on track to become one of the few women globally to conquer all fourteen of the world’s highest mountains. Her climb of Kangchenjunga, completed in freezing temperatures and high-altitude snowstorms, demonstrated both physical and mental endurance.

The president expressed hope that Naila’s success would encourage more Pakistani women to pursue their passions with confidence and contribute meaningfully to the country’s progress on all fronts.