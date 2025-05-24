Naila Kiani scales mount Kanchenjunga, PM hails historic achievement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday praised renowned Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani for becoming the first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Kanchenjunga, the third-highest mountain in the world. In a statement released by the PM Office, he congratulated her on the historic achievement and called it a proud moment for the nation. The prime minister emphasized that Pakistani women were setting records in even the most challenging sports and inspiring the country through their courage and dedication.

Mount Kanchenjunga stands at 8,586 metres and is known for its treacherous terrain and extreme weather. Naila Kiani successfully scaled the peak in Nepal, pushing through harsh high-altitude conditions including heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures. Her summit push began on Thursday evening and lasted through the night. Despite the dangers, she reached the summit safely, backed by sheer determination and national support.

This latest success adds to Kiani’s growing list of record-breaking climbs. She has now summited 12 of the 14 highest mountains in the world, each standing over 8,000 metres. This places her among a rare group of elite climbers and brings her closer to becoming one of fewer than 20 women globally to achieve this feat. Her achievements continue to earn her recognition on both national and international levels.

Kiani shared an empowering message during her descent. She said this summit was not just a personal victory but a message to every girl and woman in Pakistan that they are stronger than they think. She also expressed gratitude to her supporters and dedicated the achievement to her country, vowing that the journey was far from over.

With this achievement, Naila Kiani has once again proved that Pakistani athletes, especially women, are capable of conquering the world’s toughest challenges. Her courage and resolve have become a beacon of hope and inspiration for a new generation of adventurers in Pakistan and beyond.