FIRs to be filed and passports cancelled for deported Pakistanis: Interior ministry

The Pakistani government has announced a tough new policy targeting deported nationals to prevent misuse of travel documents and safeguard the country’s reputation abroad. The Interior Ministry stated that First Information Reports (FIRs) will now be registered against all deported Pakistanis, and their passports will be cancelled immediately upon deportation. This decision was finalized during a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday.

Additionally, deported individuals will be placed on the Passport Control List for five years, effectively barring them from applying for new passports or legally traveling overseas during this period. This measure aims to curb repeated offenses and ensure stronger regulation of citizens who face deportation due to legal or immigration violations abroad.

To enforce these policies, Minister Naqvi has ordered the formation of a specialized committee headed by the Interior Secretary. The committee will review existing passport issuance procedures and recommend stricter rules to prevent abuse and improve the integrity of Pakistan’s travel documentation system.

The Interior Ministry emphasized that deported Pakistanis have often brought negative attention to the country on the international stage by engaging in illegal activities or violating foreign laws. In response, the government has adopted a zero-tolerance stance and assured the public that no leniency will be shown to such individuals going forward.

This announcement follows a growing concern over the conduct of some overseas Pakistanis and highlights the government’s commitment to strengthening border security, enhancing accountability, and improving Pakistan’s global image.