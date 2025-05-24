U.S. imposes new tax on india-made iPhones, major setback for Modi

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a new tax on Apple iPhones manufactured in India, delivering another major blow to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic goals. Trump made it clear that only iPhones made in the United States will be allowed to be sold there without extra taxes.

Trump stated that Apple will have to pay taxes if it sells iPhones in the U.S. that are produced in India or any other foreign country. He also mentioned that Apple CEO Tim Cook has already been informed about this decision. The move is seen as a push to bring more manufacturing back to the U.S.

In another strong economic stance, Trump also proposed a 50% tariff on the European Union starting June 1. The proposal is aimed at reducing the trade imbalance between the U.S. and the EU. He made the announcement through a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump criticized the European Union, calling it extremely difficult to do business with. He pointed to various issues like trade barriers, VAT taxes, corporate penalties, and unfair lawsuits against American companies. According to Trump, these practices have led to an annual trade deficit of over $25 billion, which he called completely unacceptable.

These actions signal Trump’s renewed focus on economic nationalism. His tough stance on both India and the EU reflects his broader strategy to protect American industries and reduce foreign dependency. The new tax on Indian iPhones, in particular, could affect Apple’s global supply chain and hurt India’s ambitions to become a tech manufacturing hub.