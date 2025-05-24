‘Pakistan won’t be deterred by Fitnah al-Hindustan’

Interior Secretary Captain (retd) Khurram Muhammad Agha on Thursday said Pakistan’s response to the recent Fitna al-Hindustan attack in Khuzdar would be “decisive”, warning that the perpetrators would not succeed in their objectives.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the interior secretary condemned the tragic terrorist incident and said the government stands in full solidarity with the affected families.

Captain (retd) Agha said that initial investigations point to the involvement of Fitna al-Hind in the attack, terming it a continuation of India’s subversive strategy in the region.

He stressed that the attack on Khuzdar was not just an act of terrorism, but a direct assault on Pakistan’s traditions and educational values.

The top official revealed that schoolchildren were deliberately targeted in the incident and accused Fitna al-Hindustan of attempting to destabilise regional peace through such violent acts.

The interior secretary said that the Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with the provincial government and other institutions, is reviewing every aspect of the attack. He further stated that following the failure of Operation Sindoor, India instructed its proxies to carry out attacks in Balochistan.

Captain (retd) Agha added that the Pakistani state has the capability to eliminate those involved and asserted that after failing to strike hard targets, these elements have now turned to soft targets.

The UNSC has strongly condemned the “heinous and cowardly” terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar in Pakistan’s province of Balochistan, and called for bringing the culprits to justice. The council members urged all states to cooperate actively with the government of Pakistan in this regard.

Reaffirming the state’s resolve, he concluded: “Our response will be decisive. They will not succeed.”

For his part, DG ISPR Lt Gen Chaudhry said that Pakistan had provided evidence of Indian-sponsored terrorism to the United Nations in 2015, and again in 2019.

He added that in 2009, the Government of Pakistan had also presented similar evidence to the Indian Prime Minister in Sharm El Sheikh, a city in Egypt.

He said that India had been involved in state-sponsored terrorism for the past 20 years, and this record was now being placed before the public. Lt Gen Chaudhry reminded the world that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested from Pakistan, while several captured terrorists had confessed to receiving support from India.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said that India wanted to sabotage regional peace, and the attack on May 21 was carried out by Fitna al-Hindustan on direct orders from India.

He termed this as the “terrorist and brutal face of India” and clarified that these attacks had nothing to do with Baloch or Pakistani identity.

He said that on April 12, 2024, 12 labourers were martyred in Nushki. On April 28, two labourers were killed in Tump Kech. On February 14, 10 people lost their lives in an IED blast in Harnai. Innocent civilians and off-duty security personnel were martyred in the Jaffer Express attack, while three innocent barbers were martyred in Lasbela on May 9, he mentioned.

The US State Dept has said it is “heartening” that America’s assistance” made a difference in stopping a “full-scale war erupting” between Pakistan and India”. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said: “What has been a generational concern about violence in that region, certainly, with the troubles between India and Pakistan — is that there is a ceasefire.”

Six children were martyred in the Khuzdar attack on May 21, and 51 children were still fighting for their lives, he added.

He said that terrorists, acting on Indian instructions, were now targeting women and children. However, the resilience of the people of Balochistan could not be broken. Videos of the families of those martyred in Balochistan were shown during the press conference.

The DG ISPR said that Muslims are asking what connection such terrorism has with humanity. He questioned the ideology of these individuals, calling their actions nothing but savagery carried out on Indian orders and funding.

“This is the Fitna of al-Hindustan,” he said, stressing that it is solely linked to India and not to Balochistan.

He recalled that on April 26, a terrorist was arrested in Jhelum. Forensic analysis of the mobile phone led to shocking revelations. During the press conference, an audio clip retrieved from the device was played as evidence.

“The Indian military is orchestrating terrorism in Pakistan. We have undeniable evidence to prove it,” he asserted.

Following the May 7 Indian attacks, he asked journalists who were taken to Muridke and Bahawalpur, where India struck: “There were no training camps, just children. Who is the terrorist here? Who is blatantly violating human rights?”

He claimed that India had activated its proxies during its drone and missile attacks on Pakistan.

The DG ISPR responded to criticism over fencing the border, stating that terrorists are funded and armed. He posed a rhetorical question: “Who is supplying modern and expensive weapons to these terrorists? India.”

He added that India was behind the Fitna of al-Khawarij and al-Hindustan.

He highlighted how the Indian media glamorised the Mianwali attack on October 6, 2024, and celebrated the cowardly attack in Khuzdar. “What kind of country celebrates acts of terrorism like this?” he asked. He reiterated that the Pakistan Armed Forces stand firm and proud.

The DG ISPR noted that on May 11, Fitna al-Hindustan issued a statement claiming they would fight alongside India if it attacked Pakistan. “Do they think we will be intimidated by their cowardly actions? Absolutely not,” he said. He condemned retired Indian generals for inciting violence and exposing the face of fitna al-Hindustan.

He said that these groups have no relation to Baloch identity and are merely acting on Indian instructions. He aired post-war Indian media clips, stating: “The whole world is watching-who are the real terrorists?”

“India is putting on a drama to blame Pakistan for terrorism while trying to hide its own acts,” he added. Questions are emerging from within India about its security failures. “Who is spreading terrorism in this region, and where do the instructions come from? Everything is now clear.”

He pointed to the May 19 video of the Jaffer Express attack, aired by Indian media, and noted that the spokesperson for Fitna al-Hindustan promoted terrorism openly on Indian platforms. “There is no free media in India; it is all state-controlled,” he remarked.

According to him, many Baloch individuals surrender once they realise India’s true face. During the press conference, video clips of surrendered militants were shown.

These individuals admitted to receiving funding from India, he said. “Who is orchestrating all this? It’s India,” he declared.

He alleged that Fitna al-Hindustan is even blackmailing young girls into becoming suicide bombers. “These are Khawarij-who will spare the idolaters but slaughter Muslims,” he warned.

The DG ISPR said that thousands of social media accounts are operated by Indian intelligence agencies and are part of coordinated propaganda through outlets like DisinfoLab.

From January 2024 until now, there have been 4,664 incidents of terrorism, and 1,018 terrorists have been killed in operations. “This Fitna al-Hindustan will never succeed in Pakistan,” he added.

Referring to the rising terror attacks in Balochistan, Lt Gen Chaudhry said that the visible pace of development in Balochistan was alarming for anti-state elements, particularly Indian-sponsored proxies.

“Their worry is justified, as the state is succeeding,” he said.

He noted that the federal government, particularly PM Shehbaz, is fully focused on Balochistan’s uplift, and adequate funds are available to support the province’s development. “We are eliminating terrorists in Balochistan, and these terrorists have no link to Baloch identity,” he added.

DG ISPR also rejected slogans of Balochistan’s separation as hollow and misleading, noting that Baloch people are well-represented in national politics.

He clarified that only 40% of Balochistan’s population is ethnically Baloch, while 30% are Pashtun, along with other ethnic groups. “The real fear of these anti-state actors is that once development accelerates, they won’t find anyone to support their narrative.”

Speaking of Pakistan’s ties with Afghanistan, DG ISPR said the people of Pakistan have always stood with Afghans, hosting millions of refugees and facilitating trade. “Even today, transit trade for Afghanistan continues uninterrupted,” he noted.

However, he cautioned that while Afghanistan is a neighbour, Pakistan cannot compromise on its national security. “A single drop of a Pakistani’s blood is more sacred to us than a thousand Afghans,” he remarked.

He urged Afghanistan not to fall into India’s trap or become a tool of regional destabilisation. “Afghanistan must not become the executor of India’s destabilizing designs,” he said, while expressing confidence in Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts.

“Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs is highly active and doing commendable work.”

DG ISPR said that Indian drones were sent to target Nankana Sahib, which were intercepted and shot down by Pakistani forces.

He said India’s narrative is based on lies: “They even used an on-duty general to spread falsehoods.” He maintained that Pakistan is a responsible state and never targets places of worship.

“Sikh pilgrims receive love and protection in Pakistan. We facilitate their access to sacred sites and preserve deep ties with the Sikh community.”

He noted that Pakistan acted with restraint in the recent confrontation with India for three to four days. “India assumed there were internal divisions in Pakistan, but they miscalculated,” he stated, adding that any illusion of Pakistan’s weakness should now be dispelled.