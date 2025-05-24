Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian flights by a month

Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on Indian flights by another month, stretching it until June 24, 2025, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said on Friday.

According to the authority, the ban applies to all aircraft registered in India, or operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines and operators, including military flights.

The ban, first imposed on April 24, came after rising tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi following a deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

The closure has forced Indian carriers to reroute international flights, leading to longer travel times and higher operational costs. Some flights have been delayed, rescheduled, or cancelled, while passengers continue to face disruptions and higher fares.

Tensions flared between Pakistan and India following a deadly attack on tourists in IIOJK in April, eventually triggering the two neighbours’ worst military conflict in nearly three decades.

The two countries declared a truce earlier this month. Their airspaces, however, remain closed to each other’s airlines.