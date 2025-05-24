‘Respect for green passport surges manifold after victory over India’

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that, having returned a befitting reply to India, it was immensely enjoyable traveling on a green passport for the first time in a quarter-century. Wherever he traveled, people would inquire if he belonged to Pakistan when they saw the green passport, and then they would refer to the Indo-Pak war and appreciate Pakistan. Addressing during the Sindh Assembly, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Transport, Mass Transit, and Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon, informed that when they reached Dubai, Muslims were observed giving the “Well Done” gesture. At times, even Indian nationals came forth; the look on their faces was worth beholding. They appeared to hide their faces in such a manner that it was quite noticeable.

He said that Alhamdulillah, they are very proud of their green passport, and for the first time, they truly enjoyed traveling on it, “Everyone is telling us that we are the real tigers-the dream of becoming an Asian tiger was perhaps someone else’s, but the dream has been achieved in 2025,” he said. “People were eulogizing us in China, and we were gaining appreciation in Dubai too”. I salute our Pakistani government and our armed forces. Alhamdulillah, Pakistan’s head is held high with pride across the world.” He said that he, along with Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, had gone to China on an official visit on behalf of the Sindh government, and he wished to inform the House about some new and improved developments from the visit.

He said that they are working to lead the country, especially Sindh, towards green energy. Pollution in Karachi is reported to be second only to Lahore. To address this issue, the Sindh government has introduced electric buses (EVs) for the first time in Pakistan. He added that their goal is to promote the purchase and use of electric vehicles across the board. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that they have signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in China. Plans are underway to establish EV charging stations throughout Karachi. In the first phase, charging stations for electric vehicles will be set up every fifty kilometers across Sindh. Transitioning to green energy will help save fuel, and energy for EVs will be available at affordable rates. He added that they also plan to convert existing vehicles to electric.

He said that green energy is highly beneficial for all of us. The world’s largest company manufacturing EV trucks, buses, cars, and motorcycles is coming to set up an electric vehicle plant in Karachi. The government has given them full assurance and support. Now, the manufacturing of EVs will take place right here in Karachi. These vehicles will be available at just 25% of the cost of the expensive imported ones we currently purchase. If EVs are produced in Pakistan, the country will reap multiple benefits-vehicle prices will decrease, employment opportunities will increase, and valuable time will be saved.