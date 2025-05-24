Three terrorists killed in Mianwali firefight

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department has killed three terrorists during a firefight in Mianwali. According to a spokesperson of the department, explosives and weapons were also recovered from their possession. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz commended bravery of the CTD personnel. In a statement, she expressed Government’s commitment to eradicate terrorism from the country. On the other hand, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also praised the bravery and professionalism of the security forces.