Dar, Saudi FM discuss regional situation

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan. As per details, the two leaders reviewed entire gamut of deep-rooted and fraternal ties between both countries. Ishaq Dar, Prince Faisal bin Farhan reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all domains. Views were also exchanged on current regional developments. On May 12, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy Monday called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here and discussed matters of mutual interest. During the meeting, they discussed full gamut of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen already existing fraternal relations across all sectors, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said. Pakistan has categorically rejected the baseless, provocative, and irresponsible allegations made by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent public address in Rajasthan.