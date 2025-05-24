Qalandars crush United to set up PSL final clash with Gladiators

Lahore Qalandars crushed defending champions Islamabad United by 95 runs in Eliminator 2 to reach HBL Pakistan Super League final on Friday.

Electing to bat first, Lahore Qalandars posted a competitive total, powered by solid performances from their batsmen. In response, Islamabad United struggled to build momentum, losing wickets at crucial stages.

United’s innings was derailed early as Muhammad Shahzad was dismissed for a duck by Shaheen Shah Afridi, while Sahibzada Farhan managed just 3 runs before falling to Salman Mirza. Rassie van der Dussen contributed 7 runs but was caught behind by Kusal Perera off Mirza’s bowling, leaving them reeling at 13 for 3.

Imad Wasim was sent up the order but he too fell after scoring just eight, leaving the team at 33 for 4.

At that moment, Salman Agha joined captain Shadab Khan as the duo stemmed the flow of wickets, forging a 49-run partnership. Agha showed some resistance with 33 runs off 26 balls, striking four boundaries and one six, but could not anchor the innings.

Captain Shadab Khan attempted to steer the innings with a brisk 26 runs from 14 balls, including three sixes, but fell to Rishad Hossain. James Neesham was dismissed cheaply for 8, caught and bowled by Hossain, which eventually sealed United’s fate.

The tail failed to show any resistance as United were bundled out for 107 in 15.1 overs, with nine batters failing to reach double figures. Extras were the third-highest contributor with 11 runs.

Lahore Qalandars’ bowlers dominated the match, with skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi leading from the front by taking three wickets while conceding just as many runs. Mirza and Hossain also delivered crucial breakthroughs with three wickets between them.

With a commanding 95-run victory, Lahore Qalandars storm into the final, where they will face Quetta Gladiators on Sunday.