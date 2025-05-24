Two more students of Khuzdar school bus bombing succumb to injuries

A girl student, Malikka who was seriously injured during deadly attack on a school bus in Khuzdar embraced martyrdom.

Death toll of martyred students reached to six as five girl and one boy student embraced martyrdom.

Two more students who were seriously injured in Khuzdar school bus bombing succumbed to their injuries on Friday, taking the toll of students to six martyred in the Wednesday’s terrorist attack.

The overall death toll now stood at eight including the driver and the conductor of the bus.

The latest victims were named as Hayder and Malika, who were critically injured in the terrorist attack and embraced martyrdom in the hospital today.

The six martyred students now included five girls and a boy. It is necessary to mention here that India after its humiliating defeat on the border was now trying to destabilize Pakistan through its proxies.

India has been using proxies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to create law and order situation. Pakistan will not tolerate these kinds of attacks and will adopt hard strategy to tackle them.