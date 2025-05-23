SHRC reaffirms dedication to inclusive dialogue, human rights protection

The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) organized a landmark consultation focused on economic justice for the transgender community in Sindh. This initiative aimed to hear directly from transgender individuals about their experiences, challenges, and policy recommendations.

SHRCs Commitment to Inclusion

Mr. Iqbal Ahmed Detho, Chairperson of the Sindh Human Rights Commission, reaffirmed SHRC’s dedication to inclusive dialogue and protection of human rights. Mr. Detho provided an overview of the Commission’s past initiatives for the transgender community, including suo-moto action on the CNIC legal identity issue and affirmative efforts through social welfare programs aimed at integrating transgender persons into society.

Addressing Implementation Gaps

Mr. Sheeraz Shoukat Rajper, Member Provincial Assembly and SHRC Board Member, emphasized that while legal protections for transgender individuals exist, there is a lack of effective coordination between the Government of Sindh and stakeholders. He stressed the importance of ensuring that allocated funds for transgender welfare are fully utilized and not allowed to lapse. On the CNIC issue, he clarified that the medical certificate requirement stems from efforts to prevent the registration of foreigners, though he acknowledged the concern this poses for the community. He also noted that creating separate hospital wards is not a comprehensive solution, and deeper reforms are necessary.

Human Rights and Business Framework

Barrister Rida Tahir, Member for Business and Human Rights at SHRC, presented an overview of the Business and Human Rights Framework in Sindh, with a particular focus on transgender rights. She highlighted key legal instruments, including the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018, the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act (2010, amended in 2022), and laws promoting equal remuneration and opportunity.

She noted that this consultation marked the first official meeting on Business and Human Rights within SHRC, showcasing the Commission’s expanding commitment to inclusive rights-based discourse. Barrister Tahir also shared relevant data from national censuses, revealing that the transgender population increased from 10,418 (6th Census) to 20,331 (7th Census).

Key Issues and Community Voices8

During the session, transgender participants shared persistent challenges in obtaining CNICs due to the medical certification requirement, which continues to act as a barrier to legal identity and access to services. Concerns were also raised about the lack of dedicated healthcare services, including the need for inclusive hospital facilities, and the inadequate implementation of job quotas for transgender persons. Participants stressed that while laws exist, practical access remains limited. The lack of sensitivity among government officials was also noted, and calls were made for specialized training to promote respectful and inclusive service delivery. The importance of involving the Social Welfare Department was highlighted, especially in ensuring the proper utilization of funds earmarked for transgender stipends. A representative from NADRA affirmed the authority’s willingness to assist the community in addressing CNIC-related issues. Participants also recommended that vocational training institutes such as STEVTA offer skill development programs tailored to the transgender community. Many attendees shared that they avoid public hospitals due to discriminatory behavior and instead rely on costly private healthcare options, underscoring the need for inclusive public services.

Conclusion

This consultation marks a critical step toward building trust, amplifying marginalized voices, and embedding equity into institutional frameworks. SHRC reaffirms its commitment to continuous engagement with the transgender community and to advocating for inclusive policies that ensure economic justice, dignity, and full participation for all.