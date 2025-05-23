PHMA urges govt intervention as Sindh protests disrupt exports

Raising serious concerns over the ongoing unrest and repeated protests across Sindh, the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) has strongly urged the federal and provincial governments to take immediate and effective measures to restore law and order, ensure safe passage of export consignments, and prevent any disruption or potential looting of goods in transit.

The call for intervention comes in the wake of renewed protests on canal-related issues in various parts of interior Sindh, where angry mobs have blocked roads, disrupted supply chains, and even attempted to stop and ransack export shipments bound for Karachi ports. Exporters have warned that such lawlessness is not only damaging Pakistan’s global trade reputation but also causing irreversible losses to the already fragile textile and apparel sector.

PHMA zonal chairman Abdul Hameed stated that the situation is becoming untenable for small and medium exporters whose shipments are now at constant risk. “We are facing massive delays, cancellations from buyers, and even fear of looting. The government must intervene immediately to secure the transport routes and ensure our goods reach the port safely,” he said.

Abdul Hameed added that while PHMA acknowledges the grievances of the protesting communities regarding water distribution and canal management, these should not be allowed to escalate into actions that endanger national exports. “We respect the rights of citizens to protest peacefully, but blocking highways and targeting export cargo is unacceptable. Exporters should not be made victims in political or administrative issues they have nothing to do with,” he asserted.

The PHMA leadership has warned that the apparel export sector, which is already burdened with inflation, high production costs, power shortages, and inconsistent policies, cannot afford further disruptions. Any damage or delay to export shipments directly impacts foreign exchange earnings, buyer confidence, and the country’s already-stressed economy.

“We urge the Chief Minister of Sindh, the Ministry of Interior, and the federal government to immediately address the unrest through dialogue and security enforcement,” Abdul Hameed said, noting that failure to act decisively may result in Pakistan losing critical export orders to regional competitors like Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Abdul Hameed said several exporters from Hyderabad, Sukkur, and interior Sindh regions have reported that trucks carrying finished garments have been stopped or rerouted due to blockades, while there have been near misses where angry crowds have attempted to loot or damage shipments. “We narrowly avoided disaster in a few cases. We cannot keep playing with fire. We need protection,” he emphasized.

He further noted that buyers from the US and EU are extremely sensitive about shipment delays and reputational risk. “Pakistan cannot afford to become known as an unreliable supplier due to internal law and order failures. The entire textile chain suffers if even a single export consignment is looted or lost,” he warned.

The PHMA zonal office has also submitted a written appeal to the Sindh Home Department and police officials to provide escort and security to export trucks during this tense period, and to maintain a presence on highways and key routes leading to the ports.

Abdul Hameed urged exporters to remain cautious, stay in close coordination with the association, and report any incidents or threats. He also encouraged law enforcement agencies to establish helplines or rapid response units specifically for export cargo protection.

PHMA warned that inaction at this stage could result in large-scale export disruptions from Sindh, adding to the challenges already faced by the garment and hosiery sector. “We hope that the authorities will act promptly and wisely. Time is running out, and our exports cannot be held hostage to road protests,” Abdul Hameed added.