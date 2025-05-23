Darri Town Chairman hands over new bikes to SSP for police patrolling

Chairman of Darri Town, Sardar Shah Rukh Anwar Khan Siyal handed over keys to new motorcycles purchased on Friday, by Darri Town for police patrolling to enhance the sense of security among Larkana’s citizens and control street crime incidents in the town.

These motorcycles were entrusted to police personnel to bolster surveillance efforts.

Additionally, a dedicated police squad has been established in Darri Town to prevent crime, comprising trained officials. SSP Larkana Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry emphasized that strengthening the patrolling system aims to safeguard citizens’ lives, property, dignity, and honor.