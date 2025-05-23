Summer vacations announced for federal educational institutions

The federal government has announced summer vacations for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction, according to an official notification issued on Monday. The summer break will begin on June 5 and continue until August 1. In light of rising temperatures, revised school timings will be in effect starting May 26 until the beginning of the holidays. During this period, schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM, as per the notification. The decision aims to ensure the well-being of students and staff amid the prevailing heatwave conditions.