Cyclone ‘Shakti’ developing 985km away from Karachi, says Met Office

A weather system in the east-central Arabian Sea has intensified into a low-pressure area and is gaining strength, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) confirmed on Friday.

The PMD informed the media that the system is currently located approximately 985 kilometres southeast of Karachi, and there is a high possibility it will evolve into a depression within the next 24 hours.

Yesterday, it was positioned even farther-1,075 kilometres southwest of Karachi-and is now gradually moving northward. Although there is no immediate threat to Pakistan’s coastal areas, the Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi is closely monitoring the system’s trajectory.

Officials have stressed that residents should stay informed but not panic, as any changes in the storm’s path will be communicated promptly.

The system’s development is being attributed to warmer-than-usual sea surface temperatures, a key ingredient for cyclogenesis.

If the depression strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be named ‘Shakti,’ a name submitted by Sri Lanka, meaning “power.” Weather experts have also warned that the system could trigger a heatwave across Sindh, including Karachi, from May 24 to June 1.

The heat index-how hot it feels when humidity is factored in-may soar due to the combination of high temperatures and coastal moisture. Authorities continue to urge caution and recommend avoiding exposure during peak heat hours, particularly in vulnerable areas.