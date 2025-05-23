SHCC expresses concern over attack on healthcare facilities, workers

The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has expressed grave concern over an incident of mob attacking Koohi Goth Charity Hospital in Bin Qasim Town, beating the staff and damaging ambulances and machinery.

The Commission strongly condemned such type of vandalism and violent act, a communique said on Friday.

The SHCC has also urged the public to contact them for redressal of any patients related grievances.

The SHCC is the only legal forum for resolution to complaints related to all healthcare establishments (hospitals /clinics).

Moreover, the SHCC has also mandate to protect the rights of doctors and medical community.

CEO SHCC Dr. Ahson Qavi Siddiqi has urged the public not to take law into their hands in any case. He said that such incidents leave the medical community in a state of shock and distress.