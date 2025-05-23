Sit-in against North Waziristan quad-copter strike enters 5th day

A protest sit-in by tribesmen in the Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district against a recent quad-copter strike entered its fifth day on Friday, with demonstrators vowing to stay put until their demands are met.

The quad-copter dropped explosives on a house in the Hormuz area of Mir Ali earlier this week, killing four children from the same family and critically injuring their mother along with some other women. The attack has triggered widespread outrage, with local tribesmen and activists condemning it as a violation of human rights.

Fingers were pointed at the security forces following the tragic incident. However, the military said on May 19 that “these claims are entirely baseless and are part of a coordinated disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting the security forces’ steadfast efforts in the ongoing counterterrorism operations.”

The military’s media wing added that a comprehensive investigation initiated after the incident has established that “this heinous act has been orchestrated and executed by India-sponsored Fitna Al Khwarij” – a reference to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which has officially be designated as such.

“It is evident that these elements – acting at the behest of their Indian masters – continue to exploit civilian areas and vulnerable populations as shields to conduct their reprehensible acts of terrorism,” it further stated, adding that such tactics aim to unsuccessfully sow discord between the local population and the security forces.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to find a negotiated end to the sit-in.

Mufti Baitullah, a spokesperson for the Utmanzai tribe, stated that the district administration had sent a traditional delegation along with two goats and Sufi mediators as part of a nanawatey (tribal reconciliation gesture). Subsequently, the sit-in organisers postponed a planned march to Islamabad until Monday as a goodwill gesture.

However, Mufti Baitullah warned that if the government fails to address their demands by then, protesters will march to the Capital with the bodies of the victims.

The sit-in continues, with all major roads blocked, disrupting trade and transportation, severely impacting Pak-Afghan trade, leaving hundreds of trucks stranded and perishable goods at risk of spoilage. Traders are reporting losses worth millions of rupees due to the standstill.

Local administration officials confirmed that talks with tribal leaders are ongoing to resolve the issue peacefully while respecting tribal customs. District officials have also launched an investigation into the deadly strike, though details remain unclear.

Local tribesmen have expressed frustration over the lack of transparency surrounding the attack, calling for accountability, while users on social media are also demanding stricter regulations to prevent civilian casualties in future operations.