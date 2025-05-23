PSDP priorities must deliver tangible socio-economic benefits: Ishaq Dar

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Committee on the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers for Planning, Economic Affairs, and Food Security; Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr. Tauqeer Shah; SAPMs on Political Affairs and IPC, Secretary Planning and other senior officials from the concerned departments.

The Planning Commission provided a detailed briefing on the status of ongoing PSDP projects, proposed priorities for the next fiscal year, and challenges facing implementation.

The meeting stressed the importance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) amid fiscal constraints, and a sub-committee was formed to examine the PSDP in detail and present actionable recommendations.

Ishaq Dar emphasized that PSDP priorities must deliver tangible socio-economic benefits, particularly job creation, poverty reduction, and regional equity, aligned with the PM’s URAAN Pakistan vision for inclusive, innovation-led growth.

Priority sectors identified included; energy, transport, water, agriculture, technology, infrastructure, and strategic initiatives under CPEC Phase 2.0, with a focus on empowering underserved regions and boosting national productivity.