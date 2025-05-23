Digital ad trucks flash messages of appreication for Donald Trump

The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF), a Washington-based advocacy group, rented digital advertising trucks in Washington – to appreciate President Triumph’s statesmanship in defusing tension between two nuclear countries in South Asia – India and Pakistan.

The electronic screens on the trucks carry messages such as: “With President Trump’s Intervention Hostilities Cease: He Deserves Nobel Prize for Peace”; “Kashmir Problem Requires Final Resolution: President Trump Need Your Intervention”; “Talks on Kashmir Should Ensue: President Trump Thanks for Raising the Issue”; “Kashmir Conflict Should be Heeded: Mediation of President Trump is Highly Needed”; “Kashmiris Condemn Killings and Yearn for Tranquility: President Trump Urge Parties to Exhibit Rationality”; “Ceasefire Without Addressing Kashmir Problem Cannot Sustain: Pressure on India for Negotiations Should Remain”; “Kashmir Problem Can Lead to Annihilation: World Demands President Trump’s Mediation”; “When Kashmir becomes nuclear flash point, it is no longer a bilateral issue but an international one.”

Dr. Ghulam N. Mir, President, World Kashmir Awareness Forum and Chairman, Kashmiri Diaspora Coalition (KDC) said that 77 years of often bloody wars between two nuclear powers with burgeoning mostly impoverished populations, brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a nuclear Armageddon only a week ago-All that because of the Indian occupation of Kashmir and Kashmiris’ unrelenting yielding love for freedom.

Dr. Mir added that the United States has always taken a principled stand to support their right to self-determination and President Trump has become the latest champion of that cause. Theresa is no reason for India to believe that Permanent peace can be achieved with the barrel of the gun from either side!

Dr. Imtiaz Khan, Kashmiri American scholar said that the current fracas between India and Pakistan although paused has not altogether terminated. If it was not for timely intervention by President Trump, the danger of full-fledged war between the two nuclear armed neighbors with catastrophic outcomes for the half of the world population could not be ruled out. It is very fortunate that we have Donald Trump as President of United States, a person with exemplary sagacity and nature to deal with intricate international problems with poise and aplomb.

Dr. Khan added that the people of the region should profusely express their gratitude to President Trump who played a predominant role in abating the skirmishes which otherwise could have led to unmitigated disaster. His insightful and discerning approach is exhibited by addressing the root cause of distrust and conflagration between the two neighbors: “protracted and unsolved issue of Kashmir”. Over last more than seventy-seven years officials of the two countries have interacted on hundreds of occasions with dismal outcomes. It is abundantly clear that bilateralism as advocated by India has met with total failure. It is abundantly clear without the intervention of the leader of the free world this highly complex problem cannot be resolved. President Trump has fathomed the situation and offered his good offices to mediate between the two countries who are at the brink of major conflict.

“It should be noted that jingoism and saber rattling by India is increasing every day and nightmarish situation can come true very soon unless utmost attention is paid to this issue. President Trump has suggested negotiations at a neutral venue, which is a plausible step but also should include the genuine leadership of occupied Kashmir. Time and again Kashmiri activist and leaders have warned international community of a potential nuclear scourge in the region if the problem is left unattended and UN resolutions are not implemented. Unfortunately, it has fallen on deaf ears and there has been total inaction against India’s belligerent and non-cooperative attitude. With President Trump hope of Kashmiris has been re-kindled and aspiration to breathe in their land free of occupation has revived,” Dr. Khan warned.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman, World Forum for Peace and Justice appreciated the assiduous efforts of President Donald J. Trump in preventing the conflagration between the two nuclear armed neighbors – India & Pakistan – by brokering the timely ceasefire. Without his statesmanship millions of people would have been devoured by war and coming generations would have suffered from the consequences of nuclear holocaust.

Dr. Fai added that the people of Kashmir have lofty expectations from President Trump. It is their firm conviction that his sagacious leadership, astute approach to world problems, unwavering commitment to peace and protracted problem of Kashmir will find a just, amicable, and equitable resolutions. The resolution of the Kashmir dispute will bring unparalleled honor to the one who help to achieve it. That honor could be yours, Mr. President.