Punjabi poet Tajammul Kaleem dies in Lahore

Renowned Punjabi poet Tajammul Kaleem, who was under treatment at Jinnah Hospital in Lahore, breathed his last on Friday after a prolonged illness. He was 65.

The late Punjabi poet was suffering from lungs and liver diseases and was under treatment in Lahore. He was widely regarded as one of the finest contemporary poets in the Punjabi literary world. Few days ago, his poetry “Tu din tay gen main mar jana aye” became very famous on social media.

Late Tajmmul Kaleem also wrote books titled “Qismat Walian, Jeeti Bazi Har Kay Kush Aan and Seeshay Da Lashkara” which caught attraction of the literary circles.

People from all walks which include political, social and literary circle expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of Tajammul Kaleem.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered after Juma prayers at his native village Pir Jahanian in Chunian where he was laid to rest. Hailing from Chunian, Punjab, he was a trailblazer in Punjabi poetry. His contributions to Punjabi poetry earned him immense respect and admiration among readers and fellow poets alike.