TMUC incubation centre launched to champion innovation, entrepreneurship

The Millennium Universal College TMUC Islamabad, officially launched the TMUC Accelerate Incubation Centre, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at catalyzing innovation, supporting startups, and strengthening Pakistan’s knowledge economy. This landmark event showcased TMUC’s continued dedication to empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs through education, mentorship, and strategic industry partnerships.

Held at TMUC’s state-of-the-art Islamabad campus, the launch event welcomed prominent figures from the public and private sectors who collectively reinforced the urgent need for platforms that foster creativity, technology-driven solutions, and youth-led enterprise.

Opening the ceremony, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, Founder and CEO of TMUC Higher Education Group, highlighted TMUC’s vision of integrating academic excellence with real-world impact. He reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to providing opportunities that go beyond traditional education, aiming to transform ideas into scalable business ventures.

TMUC has partnered with AdVentures, an innovation and investment platform led by Mr. Parvez Abbasi, to establish and operate the TMUC Accelerate Incubation Centre. Mr. Abbasi formally introduced the initiative, describing it as a space designed to nurture entrepreneurial talent with access to capital, mentorship, and industry linkages. The collaboration with AdVentures brings deep expertise and a strong support system to enable startup success at every stage.

The keynote address was delivered by Kabeer Naqvi, President of Abhi Bank, who discussed the transformative role of fintech in the entrepreneurial landscape and emphasized the necessity of financial readiness for innovation-driven growth.