SBP strengthens market with Rs 12.8 trillion liquidity support

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) took a big step to support the financial system on Friday. It injected over Rs 12.8 trillion into the money market through open market operations (OMOs). These injections help banks stay liquid and meet short-term funding needs. SBP used both conventional and Islamic methods to do this.

The main part of the injection came from reverse repo purchases. SBP accepted Rs 12.42 trillion in total. These purchases included 7-day and 21-day lending periods. The 21-day operation drew strong interest with 28 bids worth Rs 12.13 trillion. SBP accepted Rs 11.9 trillion at a fixed rate of 11.03%. It also accepted Rs 2.74 trillion on a pro-rata basis from bids offered at that same rate.

In the 7-day reverse repo, SBP received 8 bids totaling Rs 521.1 billion. All these bids were accepted at a slightly higher rate of 11.10%. This move helped banks get immediate funds and ensured stability in short-term interest rates.

SBP also used Islamic finance tools in this operation. It injected Rs 396 billion through Shariah-compliant Mudarabah OMOs. This included both 7-day and 21-day lending. For 21-day Mudarabah, 5 bids came in totaling Rs 189 billion. SBP accepted all bids at 11.08%. For 7-day, it accepted Rs 207 billion from 4 bids at 11.10%.

This major liquidity support reflects SBP’s ongoing efforts to keep the banking system strong. It also shows a balanced approach between conventional and Islamic banking. These injections are key to maintaining smooth financial operations and building investor confidence.