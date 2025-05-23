PIC delivers medicines worth Rs130m to heart patients in 6 months

Punjab Institute of Cardiology, (PIC), Lahore, had delivered medicines worth Rs. 130 million to more than 60 thousand heart patients during the past six months.

Dr. Muhammad Amir Rafique Butt, medical superintendent Punjab Institute of Cardiology, informed this on Friday. He told that patients are being provided with quality medicines free of cost for treatment for three months.

Medicines are being dispatched to an average of 800 patients daily at their doorstep.

The cost of a parcel of medicines is Rs. 2200, he revealed. A special post office has also been set up at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology to deliver medicines to patients’ homes. As a result of the home delivery project, patients have been relieved of waiting in long queues.