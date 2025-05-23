All South Punjab sectors being digitised for rapid development

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani has said that digitisation across all sectors is being fast-tracked to accelerate development in the region. He said integration of IT and artificial intelligence is essential for meaningful progress in the modern era.

He was speaking to officers of the 43rd Mid-Career Management Course from the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Islamabad, during their visit to the South Punjab Secretariat.

Mr Rabbani said the South Punjab Secretariat is the first government institution in the province to adopt a fully electronic file management system. An e-procurement mechanism has also been introduced to ensure transparency, and departmental records have been fully digitised.

He said IT and digital tools were key to good governance, efficient service delivery, and modern recordkeeping in public institutions. He added that in the agriculture sector, AI-based tools were being used for crop reporting, while the digital mapping of forests was also underway.

Efforts are also being made to establish an IT park in the region, he said. The Additional Chief Secretary said that the government was actively pursuing its “Zero Out-of-School Children” campaign to improve literacy, while the School Education Department had launched initiatives such as Schoolympics and schools for transgender students.

Mr Rabbani also briefed the officers on measures being taken to combat climate change. Additional Secretary Ali Atif Buttar gave a detailed presentation on South Punjab’s development landscape. NIPA’s Directing Staff member Dr Faiza Urooj was also present.

‘No Room for Harassers in Punjab’: Provincial Ombudsperson for Women Nabila Hakim visited Multan and declared that the provincial government is taking concrete measures to implement a zero-tolerance policy against harassment of women. During surprise visits to various departments, including Health and Sports, Ms Hakim reviewed the performance of anti-harassment committees and addressed complaints on the spot.

“Harassment of women in the workplace is unacceptable. Action is being taken without delay,” she said, expressing displeasure at inactive committees and directing immediate action against negligent officers.

She stressed that awareness banners outlining anti-harassment laws must be visibly displayed in all institutions. “Words are no longer enough; practical steps are being taken,” she said. The ombudsperson said that the establishment of anti-harassment committees in all public and private institutions is mandatory and must be done immediately. “Silence in the face of a complaint is now considered complicity. Women must speak up, and the state will support them,” she said.

Ms Hakim said ensuring safe workplaces for women is a top priority of the government. “Anyone who stays silent on harassment will be treated as an accomplice,” she warned, adding that no leniency would be shown in such cases.

Speaking to the media, she said anti-harassment committees had been activated in 22 departments. “Harassing women is a red line for the Chief Minister,” she said, and institutions had been instructed to prominently display codes of conduct to ensure accountability and awareness.