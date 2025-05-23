Illegal construction and abuse of PECA by FIA

Muhammad Amir Rafi, Acting President and General Secretary of the Pakistan Business Forum Karachi, has raised a serious complaint against an individual claiming to be an FIA official, who is reportedly involved in illegal construction and intimidation against his family.

The case involves Ali Raza, who has unlawfully begun construction on the third-floor roof of a house owned by Rafi’s widowed mother, located at Plot No. 55, Muslim Town/Dada Bhoy Town, Karachi. Upon filing a complaint, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA)-under supervision of Baloch Colony Police-initially acted and had the illegal structure removed.

However, the situation escalated when Mr. Rafi’s brother was allegedly threatened by Ali Raza, leading to another complaint to the Baloch Colony Police Station. Despite clear threats, no FIR has been registered.

In a troubling development, Mr. Rafi and his brother were then summoned via WhatsApp by the FIA Karachi Cyber Crime Wing, where they were subjected to intimidation, illegal phone searches, and threats of false cases under PECA (Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act). Additionally, mobile phones were seized, further adding to the distress caused by the actions of the officials involved.

Rafi states, “We were treated like criminals simply for protecting our legal rights. The officers threatened us with cyber crime charges if we continued to oppose the illegal construction. This is a clear misuse of authority.”

The Pakistan Business Forum Karachi Demands the Following:

Immediate registration of an FIR against Ali Raza for illegal construction and criminal intimidation.

A full investigation into the misconduct of FIA officers involved in threatening, mishandling citizens, and illegally seizing mobile phones.

Urgent removal of the illegal construction, with SBCA and local police held accountable for enforcement.

This case highlights misuse of federal cybercrime laws to suppress legal dissent and raises serious questions about the role of FIA officials in backing unlawful construction activities in Karachi’s Dada Bhoy Town area. The Forum strongly condemns the unlawful detention and illegal actions of FIA officials, and urges the authorities to take immediate action against those responsible. Rafi urges the Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) and relevant authorities to take swift and fair action to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.