Saudi and US ambassadors meet at Osaka expo pavilion in symbolic diplomatic moment

On Friday, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan, Dr. Ghazi Faisal Binzagr, warmly welcomed his American counterpart, George Glass, at the Saudi Pavilion during Expo 2025 in Osaka. This meeting highlighted the growing diplomatic engagement between the two countries in a global cultural setting.

Dr. Binzagr expressed his delight at hosting the US delegation, emphasizing that the Saudi Pavilion serves as both a cultural beacon and a platform for international dialogue. He described it as a space where global leaders can connect and work together to address pressing global challenges.

This visit came just ten days after a high-profile official visit by former US President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia, further underscoring the depth of strategic relations between the Kingdom and the United States. The encounter between the two ambassadors marks a meaningful step toward future partnerships focused on mutual growth and innovation.

During the pavilion tour, the delegation experienced a showcase of Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history, national transformation, and commitment to sustainability and innovation. The visit included discussions about shared goals, an exchange of gifts, and reflections on future collaboration.

The Saudi Pavilion at the Osaka Expo has hosted over 700 events, including business forums and investment conferences. Visitors enjoy daily cultural performances, fashion shows, and interactive galleries highlighting urban transformation, marine conservation, human capital potential, and innovation. Dr. Binzagr, who also serves as the Commissioner General of the Saudi Pavilion, noted that this was the first structured and positively impactful meeting between the ambassadors in Japan.