Khuzdar Attack

The brutal attack that targeted schoolchildren in Khuzdar, unclaimed yet universally condemned, has once again shaken Pakistan to its core. Five lives lost, including three children, and dozens more injured are the latest casualties in what feels like an unending cycle of violence in Balochistan. It is an atrocity that cuts across ethnicity, ideology, and politics. And it demands more than condemnation.

Responding swiftly, the military’s media wing held a press briefing on Friday with a rare candour. Director General ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry attributed the attack to Indian-sponsored militants and was unequivocal in stating the violence had “nothing to do with Baloch identity.” This careful delineation seeks to separate acts of terror from legitimate grievances, preventing the conflation of militancy with ethnicity.

Pakistan has repeatedly highlighted India’s alleged involvement in destabilising Balochistan. From the Kulbhushan Jadhav case to a series of attacks across the country, these charges are familiar. Yet, while Islamabad continues to press its case, a tangible international response remains elusive. For the sake of transparency and to build on its diplomatic efforts, Pakistan must persist in sharing its intelligence meticulously with multilateral institutions, even as public dissemination might be strategically constrained.

Moreover, even as we mourn innocent victims, we should still resist the urge to reduce all of Balochistan’s unrest to foreign manipulation. The region’s alienation predates India’s alleged interference as its roots lie in decades of economic neglect, unaddressed political grievances, and painful legacies. Herein lies the state’s dual responsibility. The perpetrators of this massacre must be brought to justice with unwavering resolve. Any external subversion must be confronted head-on.

But our response cannot stop at security operations. No ifs and no buts. All military responses would have to be matched by a parallel process of reconciliation: one anchored in respect, representation, and reform.

Pakistan’s strength lies in its ability to act justly while staying united. That means distinguishing Baloch militants from the Baloch people. That means standing by victims without vilifying an entire province. And that means matching the firmness of our security response with a credible political dialogue; one that listens, reforms, and heals. *