Deceptive Diplomacy of Defeated Modi

The ‘Shining India’ mantra of BJP is visible nowhere. Anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim posturing of BJP played vital role in gaining the electoral victories. Though, third one fell short of the desired numbers. ‘Ab ki bar char sou paar’ slogan of Modi turned into a shattered dream. Saner quarters consider the Pahalgam episode as a destructive replay of the ‘Pulwama false flag’. Obviously, post Pahalgam situation is not favorable for Modi, not even good for BJP’s political future. Ripples in New Delhi are visible. Indicators of multiple failure are haunting the Indian government which deserves to be called ‘Modi led Hindutva Regime’. Outraged and bruised hawks of BJP are trying to repair the enormous damages, with usual shrewdness. BJP cannot afford defeat against Pakistan – as it actually means loosing the political capital, which always thrives on anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan hateful rhetoric. Congress is now breathing on the neck of BJP to exploit the undeniable failure of Modi regime. Let’s have a glance at the debacle earned by the BJP hawks with a series of misadventures.

One: Pahalgam false flag exposed in early stages once Indian officials and media started accusing Pakistan of cross-border terrorism without evidences. Swift lodging of FIR within ten minutes of killings further dented the weak authenticity of Indian allegations.

Two: Pakistan’s offer for transparent joint inquiry with neutral representatives pushed India in a tighter spot. Rejection of this offer by India further played in favor of Pakistan and triggered critical questions on Indian war mongering.

Three: Cross-border terrorism rhetoric against Pakistan could not gain traction of influential global and regional players. Diplomatic embarrassment accentuated once international community did not buy the missile and drone strikes misadventure of Indian government. Loss of Rafale jets in first round on night 6/7 May was unprecedented itching mix of failure and embarrassment. Four: fake news factories kept working 24/7 under the umbrella of ruling party BJP and rogue elements of the covert agencies. False victory claims on night 9/10 May are now a permanent ballot on the forehead BJP’s government. India as state became laughing stock with the sunrise in Pakistan on the morning of 10th May. Pakistan conquered and erased by Indian media previous night, was very much alive, stable, firm and capable enough to hit back with jaw breaking response.

After a decisive defeat against Pakistan, BJP hawks are now resorting to proxies and terrorism.

Five: Response from Pakistani armed forces was rapid, precisely accurate, stunning and brilliantly executed. Paralysis of Indian EW system eventually compelled Modi regime to resort to ceasefire embarrassment.

Six: Ceasefire call and Kashmir mediation offer from Trump have further exposed the contradictions between Indian false portrayal of victory and covert submission to ceasefire arrangement.

Seven: Myth of Indian supremacy busted! Decisive upper hand of Pakistan in military and diplomatic domains has jolted the foundation of Modi’s political fortress.

Recent Indian maneuvers depict traditional shrewdness of BJP hawks. Following developments reflect the cleverness applied by BJP to wash the stains of absolute defeat: –

One: Lead role assigned to Shashi Tharoor in Indian diplomatic delegations destined for various capitals. By bringing Congress’ poster boy in arena instead of Jai Shankar; BJP is actually trapping the major opposition party for sharing the burden of failure.

Two: ‘Bilateralism mantra’ of India is practically discarded as sending of seven delegations across the globe is nothing but a practical step towards multilateralism. Modi regime, herself, is involving the international community in all those affairs including Kashmir which were kept untouched under self-style “Bilateralism” cover.

Three: BJP is playing “Pakistan Card” to neutralize the aggressive onslaught of Rahul Gandhi. Modi, at the moment, is not in strong position to bear the critical questions of Rahul Gandhi revolving around the IAF failure, flawed dubious Raffle deal laced with kickback scandal and strategic debacle amid strengthening Sino-Pak ties.

Four: After decisive defeat against Pakistan, now, BJP hawks are resorting to proxies and terrorism. Heinous attack on APS students bus in Khuzdar should be taken as a stark reminder that Modi regime is all set to destabilize the Pakistan as well as the region for her vested political gains.

After winning the first round, Pakistan should brace to take on the Indian onslaught revolving around deceptive diplomacy, cross-border terrorism and Disinfo warfare.

The writer is a student.