Burden of military victory

In the recent conflict between India and Pakistan, the Armed Forces of Pakistan have acquitted honorably beating India hollow. Despite constraints, the military component developed capabilities not only by defeating the threat but also by carrying the war into the enemy territory. The joint operations and untiring coordinated effort of the three services were executed with meticulous planning and brilliant execution. This was possible by the superior strategic orientation of the Pakistan Armed Forces. For Pakistan, the military component has ended the war on a winning note. All credit goes to the military leaders who did their job extremely well. Having the victory to their credit, the armed forces of Pakistan have now shifted the responsibility of nation-building to the civilian component of national power potential.

To support this military effort, the media especially electronic media played an exceptional role, however, the politicians and civil administration were not visible. The serious question arises as to whether the present political and bureaucratic structure is capable of shouldering the national responsibilities to drive the nation in crises to fight a war and support the military effort. If it is perceived that the military alone is responsible for fighting a war is disastrous. During this brief episode, the civil leadership and the bureaucracy other than a few did not display any promise to shoulder the ‘burden of war’.

In this era of technology and quick response, the present civil administration perception and procedures are noted to be outdated, slow and sluggish. Most government servants looked over their shoulders for orders and responses from the seniors and blamed their hierarchy for inaction. This inactivity and lethargy are highly damaging to the war effort. It must be remembered that the nation fought the war. The institutions should take guidelines from the Armed Forces, that despite constraints, should not impede honouring their commitment to the people of Pakistan. This will place a demand on the political leaders and the bureaucracy to deliver. They will have to get out of their cosy offices and be visible to the public. The present mode of leaving the job to the clerical staff will in no case be capable of combating illiteracy and underdevelopment. Both bureaucracy and political leaders will have to lead from the front and develop a mental shift towards delivery for which they took the oath TO SERVE and not to rule.

With military victory to their credit, the people of Pakistan look forward to the civil government and the civil servants to fight a long-drawn war against poor governance, poverty, illiteracy, exploitation and many other facets for a secure, progressive and prosperous nation.

With a military victory to their credit, the national orientation has now to be realigned. The war has displayed that the modern means have outdated the old schools of thought. The present system of governance is not viable to run a country of 140 million. The old sluggish and laborious system now has to be upgraded to suit the modern world. At 75 years of age in Pakistan, the present generation has seen such a victory for the first time. With a ray of hope, the public will now put a serious demand on the political government and the civil servants to deliver. Both these components will now have to burn their midnight oil to find modern efficient means and methods to deliver and come up to the expectations of the public. Some words of the Chinese model of progress may be given serious consideration and applied to take people out of poverty and illiteracy. All segments of society to realign their priorities aims and objectives in the national interest towards progress. The orientation of the younger generation of looking towards the West for a greener pasture must be redirected to look inward by providing them with a sense of security and, a bright and secure future. All this will have to be modelled, orchestrated and displayed by the political leadership and the civil servants. In no case, the future long-drawn war of progress and prosperity can be won with a typewriter pace and model. The future modern hybrid, disciplined mode may be an answer to a victory and our woes.

It’s never too late, to start with, re-appraisal of the existing impediments in progress must be taken into account immediately. There has to be a mental and physical shift. The political leadership to look in the house. Some of the ‘Acts of Parliament’ are outdated and not in line with modern international standards and demands. These acts are not only detrimental towards exports but also a serious impediment to doing business. Additionally, parliamentarians should be approachable and visible to the public to solve their problems. From bureaucracy the term to shift as civil service. The structures of civil administration, the police and many others are not suited to a modern progressive structure.

The threat of war on waters is still looming large. The menace of terrorism is yet to be eliminated totally. Pakistan will have to look for viable multiple solutions. The drones and the missiles have displayed that in the modern world, some of the theories, practices and procedures are outdated and no longer suitable. The government will have to make tough decisions to combat this long-drawn war of multiple dimensions by taking every segment of society to develop capabilities in combating inland challenges and threats. Pakistan is fighting a war for its honourable existence and a prosperous future. The political leaders and the civil servants will have to share the burden of military victory. LONG LIVE PAKISTAN.

The writer is a freelance columnist.