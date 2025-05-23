Alibaba and CPEX: A game-changer for Pakistani exports

Alibaba, a leading B2B e-commerce platform, has partnered with the international courier company CPEX to help Pakistani businesses export their products to over 200 countries.

The company announced the rollout of a robust online logistics service aimed at streamlining export operations for Pakistani suppliers. According to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Friday, this partnership offers end-to-end trade solutions, simplifying the export process for manufacturers and suppliers by covering everything from packaging and warehousing to international shipping and delivery. The goal is to reduce costs and improve efficiency for exporters. As cross-border e-commerce continues to expand rapidly, Pakistani small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are finding more opportunities to enter global markets.

However, they still face significant challenges particularly in logistics. Reliable and cost-effective shipping solutions are essential for timely deliveries and effective risk management. The Chinese e-commerce platform is addressing these challenges by leveraging its global logistics network to provide secure, timely, and affordable shipping. The platform offers transparent pricing, inclusive of freight, surcharges, and taxes, helping businesses manage their costs more effectively.

With AI-driven logistics tools, Pakistani exporters gain access to optimized shipping routes, 24/7 real-time tracking, and efficient customs clearance. The digital platform also enables instant pricing, online booking, and full shipment visibility. A case in point is Clush Industries, a Pakistani garment manufacturer specializing in products like T-shirts, hoodies, and tracksuits.

Since joining Alibaba.com in 2024, the company has derived all of its export revenue through the platform and successfully expanded into major markets including the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K. This initiative comes at a time when Pakistan’s e-commerce exports-especially in apparel, textiles, and handicrafts-are showing significant promise. The Alibaba-CPEX partnership aims to enhance the global competitiveness of Pakistani products, particularly in key markets like North America, Europe, and the Middle East.