Rupee gains 9 paisa against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) strengthened by 9.07 paisa or 0.03% against the US dollar in Friday’s interbank session to settle the trade at PKR 281.97 per USD, compared to the previous closing of 282.06. Throughout the day, the currency saw an intraday high (bid) of 282.05 and a low (ask) of 281.95. In the open market, exchange companies quoted the dollar at 283 for buying and 284.15 for selling. In comparison to major currencies, PKR fell 37.67 paisa or 0.12% against the Euro, closing at 319.74 compared to the previous value of 319.37.