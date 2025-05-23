Rs 44b penalty on sugar mills: CAT remands case to CCP for rehearing

The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT), while deciding the appeals filed by the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and its member mills, has remanded the case to the Competition Commission of Pakistan’s (CCP) for a fresh hearing.

In its short order, the Tribunal directed that the matter be reheard by either the Chairperson or any other member of the Commission who was not a signatory to either of the earlier conflicting opinions, and that a final decision be issued preferably within 90 days, said a press release issued here on Friday. The CCP’s original 2021 order was issued by a four-member bench that was evenly split in its opinion. Two members, including the Chairperson Ms Rahat Kaunain Hassan and Member Mujatba Lodhi, supported the imposition of the penalty, while the remaining two Members including Ms Bushra Naz Malik and Shaista Bano issued a dissenting opinion.